Dr Reddys Lab Q2 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 1,437 cr

Dr Reddys Lab Q2 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 1,437 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories' consolidated net profit jumped 14.49% to Rs 1,437.2 crore on 9.84% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 8,805.1 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 1,835 crore in Q2 FY26, down 4.26% year on year.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 2,351 crore, up 3% as against Rs 2 ,280 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

In its global generics business, North America contributed Rs 3,240.8 crore in revenue, a 13.07% year-on-year decline. Revenue from Europe surged 138.50% to Rs 1,376.2 crore, The India business generated revenue of Rs 1,578 crore, registering an 12.94% YoY.

 

Revenue from pharmaceutical services and active ingredients (PSAI) came in at Rs 944.99 crore, a 12.40% YoY increase.

In Q2 FY26, the company advanced its global presence through key acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships. It acquired the STUGERON portfolio across 18 APAC and EMEA markets for $50.5 million and launched Colozo (Linaclotide) and PCAB (Tegoprazan) in India.

Globally, it partnered with Unitaid, CHAI, and Wits RHI to make Lenacapavir affordable in 120 countries. Regulatory approvals were secured for Semaglutide in India, the denosumab biosimilar in Europe, and COVA 302 for ALS.

The company integrated two-thirds of its NRT business and launched Sacubitril Valsartan and fluorouracil cream in the US, as well as Skorolox in Russia, underscoring its focus on portfolio expansion and global market growth.

On a half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 7.84% to Rs 2,854.9 crore on 10.58% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 17,350.3 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Commenting on the results, Co-Chairman & MD, G V Prasad said: "Growth in Q2 was driven by momentum in branded markets and steady contributions from the Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRTJ portfolio, which helped offset the decline in U.S. Lenalidomide sales. We remain focused on strengthening our core business, advancing key pipeline assets, driving productivity and Pursuing business development initiatives."

Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddys Laboratories is a global pharmaceutical company. It offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, generics, branded generics, biosimilars and OTC.

Shares of Dr Reddys Laboratories rose 0.32% to close at Rs 1,284 on Friday, 24 October 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

