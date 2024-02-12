Sensex (    %)
                        
Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 23.54% to Rs 22.78 crore
Net loss of Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 23.54% to Rs 22.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 18.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales22.7818.44 24 OPM %-1.763.36 -PBDT-0.350.41 PL PBT-0.560.30 PL NP-0.560.30 PL
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 8:10 AM IST

