Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

CreditAccess Grameen crossed the landmark of Rs 25,000 crore AUM in the 25th year of inclusive journey. The AUM as on 31st March 2023 stood at Rs 21,031 crore. The AUM growth is in line with the annual growth guidance of 24-25%, fuelled by robust customer additions.