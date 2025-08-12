Crestchem standalone net profit declines 41.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.19% to Rs 5.03 croreNet profit of Crestchem declined 41.67% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.19% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.035.25 -4 OPM %7.1614.48 -PBDT0.490.84 -42 PBT0.470.83 -43 NP0.350.60 -42
