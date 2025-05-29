Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Crestchem standalone net profit declines 7.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Crestchem standalone net profit declines 7.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Sales rise 28.42% to Rs 7.23 crore

Net profit of Crestchem declined 7.58% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.42% to Rs 7.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.98% to Rs 2.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.97% to Rs 25.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.235.63 28 25.0821.26 18 OPM %8.3014.92 -13.0813.08 - PBDT0.740.93 -20 3.713.03 22 PBT0.720.92 -22 3.662.98 23 NP0.610.66 -8 2.732.15 27

First Published: May 29 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

