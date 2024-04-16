Business Standard
CRISIL consolidated net profit declines 5.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales rise 3.19% to Rs 737.68 crore
Net profit of CRISIL declined 5.51% to Rs 137.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 145.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.19% to Rs 737.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 714.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales737.68714.89 3 OPM %26.0428.46 -PBDT212.51219.63 -3 PBT195.49193.63 1 NP137.72145.75 -6
First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

