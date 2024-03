Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has allotted 19,51,250 equity shares under ESOP on 06 March 2024. With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 128,23,11,458 divided into 64,11,55,729 number of equity shares of face value Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 128,62,13,958 divided into 64,31,06,979 number of equity shares of face value Rs. 2/- each.