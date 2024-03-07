Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SBTi validates Tata Power's near-term sustainability targets

Image

Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Tata Power has received validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its near-term objectives. This milestone establishes the Company as the sole Indian Integrated Power entity with validated SBTi targets, in line with the well-below 2C trajectory.
Tata Power's ambitious goals include a commitment to considerably "reduce scope 1 GHG emissions by FY2037 from a FY2022 baseline" and "achieve a reduction in scope 1 and 3 GHG emissions from the generation of all sold electricity within the same timeframe."
SBTi has meticulously validated the Company's targets against the Near-Term Target Criteria and Recommendations. By adhering to science-based criteria, the Company aims to lead by example and catalyse positive change in the industry and beyond, playing a crucial role in addressing the global climate crisis in line with its Sustainable is Attainable movement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The SBTi, a collaboration between CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the World Resources Institute (WRI), the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), and the We Mean Business Coalition, works to promote ambitious corporate climate action by enabling businesses and financial institutions globally to establish science-based greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets.
The Company first made a commitment to SBTi in 2021 and since then has taken significant steps in providing round-the-clock clean and green solutions for its customers. As a pioneer of the clean energy transition in India, Tata Power today has 5604 MW of clean energy generation, which constitutes 39% of its total capacity. The company has also committed to achieve carbon neutrality before 2045.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

MMTC-PAMP is India's First Precious Metals Company to have Science-based Emissions Reduction Targets Approved by the SBTi

Canara Bank receives re-validation in credit ratings

Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks rise

Utilties shares gain

Larsen &amp; Tourbon wins order for its hydrocarbon biz

Suzlon Group wins an order for 72.5 MW wind power project

DXY Dips To Over One- Month Low On Powell Comments; ADP Jobs Report Weaker Than Expected

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Mukka Proteins climbs on debut

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayWater Crisis in BengaluruAccentureIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVEMaha Shivratri 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon