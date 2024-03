1. Construction of Amity University, Phase-2, (AU) Ranchi Campus, Jharkhand

2. Construction of Bird Hotel, Noida International Airport, Jewer up

3. Sub-Contract Work from CINDA Engineering & Construction Bangalore for Civil Work - For Foxconn Elephant Project

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has bagged three new order aggregating Rs 338.95 crore. These include: