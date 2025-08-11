Crown Lifters standalone net profit declines 74.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.98% to Rs 10.07 croreNet profit of Crown Lifters declined 74.36% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.98% to Rs 10.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales10.077.63 32 OPM %60.0851.51 -PBDT5.613.62 55 PBT3.772.35 60 NP2.8110.96 -74
