Cummins India Q3 PAT slides 12% YoY to Rs 453 crore

Cummins India reported an 11.84% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 453.10 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 514 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations shed 1.15% year-on-year to Rs 3,006.24 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Domestic sales stood at Rs 2,535 crore, marginally softening by 2% compared with the same quarter last year and declining 2% sequentially. Export sales came in at Rs 471 crore, up 2% year-on-year but down 14% compared with the previous quarter.

Total expenses declined 2.41% YoY to Rs 2,475.59 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 1,676.17 crore (up 2.37% YoY), while employee expenses came in at Rs 200.30 crore (down 14.12% YoY).

Profit before exceptional items and tax rose 7.29% year-on-year to Rs 719.06 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 670.16 crore in the same quarter last year.

On a nine-month basis, the company reported a 21.35% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,680.06 crore in 9M FY26, compared with Rs 1,384.41 crore in 9M FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 15.92% YoY to Rs 8,986.53 crore during the period.

Shveta Arya, managing director, Cummins India, said, I am pleased to share that Cummins India has recorded a revenue of over Rs 3,000 crore and continues steady execution on our profitable growth strategy, supported by volume leverage and operational efficiencies.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) remains stable compared to the last quarter, which shows rapid momentum. Other macroeconomic indicators, like Index of Industrial Production (IIP), crude oil price, show supportive trends. With indirect taxation reforms and further reduction in repo rate, we believe the Indian economy continues to be positioned for an estimated 7.4% GDP growth.

On its outlook, the company stated, "Domestic demand continues to demonstrate resilience, supported by sustained capital expenditure across key sectors. While exports face near-term pressures amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, we expect greater stability over the medium to long term. We remain watchful of policy developments and see continued collaboration with trade partners as a key enabler of growth across our end markets.

Against this backdrop, we are executing with discipline maintaining prudent capital allocation, strong cost controls, and a healthy balance sheet and cash position. Customer satisfaction and shareholder value creation continue to be our primary focus. Backed by reliable technology, talent capabilities, a dependable brand, diverse products, strong manufacturing capabilities, and a wide distribution and service network, the Company is well-positioned to serve customers efficiently.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved and declared an interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share for FY26 on 27.72 crore equity shares. The board has fixed Wednesday, 11 February 2026, as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for the interim dividend. The dividend will be paid on or around Monday, 2 March 2026.

Cummins India is one of the leading manufacturers of diesel and natural gas engines in India. As one of the seven legal entities under the Cummins Group in the country, the company operates through three core business units: Engine, Power Systems and Distribution.

The counter rose 0.36% to Rs 4,215.80 on the BSE.

