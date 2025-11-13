Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 11:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Peninsula Land reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.50 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Peninsula Land reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.50 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Sales decline 38.15% to Rs 37.57 crore

Net loss of Peninsula Land reported to Rs 18.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 38.15% to Rs 37.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 60.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales37.5760.74 -38 OPM %8.8917.76 -PBDT-6.104.12 PL PBT-7.202.98 PL NP-18.503.52 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Caprihans India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.89 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Caprihans India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.89 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Cabinet approves royalty rate rationalisation for four critical minerals

Cabinet approves royalty rate rationalisation for four critical minerals

Cabinet approves Export Promotion Mission, priority support to be extended to sectors impacted by tariff escalations

Cabinet approves Export Promotion Mission, priority support to be extended to sectors impacted by tariff escalations

Asian Paints gains after Q2 PAT jumps 43% YoY to Rs 993 cr

Asian Paints gains after Q2 PAT jumps 43% YoY to Rs 993 cr

Pfizer gains after Q2 PAT rises 19% YoY

Pfizer gains after Q2 PAT rises 19% YoY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon