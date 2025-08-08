Cupid standalone net profit rises 81.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.82% to Rs 59.80 croreNet profit of Cupid rose 81.84% to Rs 15.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 52.82% to Rs 59.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales59.8039.13 53 OPM %35.8229.54 -PBDT20.8011.33 84 PBT19.5610.57 85 NP15.028.26 82
