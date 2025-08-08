Ashirwad Steels & Industries standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.40 croreNet profit of Ashirwad Steels & Industries declined 16.67% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.400.35 14 OPM %20.0034.29 -PBDT0.730.80 -9 PBT0.710.78 -9 NP0.500.60 -17
