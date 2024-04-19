Business Standard
Currency in circulation gains 1% on weekly basis

Image

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose 1% on the week to stand at Rs 35.68 lakh crore as on April 12, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money also jumped by 1.62% on the week to Rs 46.88 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 3.8% on a year ago basis compared to 7.4% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has edged up 1.5% so far while the reserve money has added 0.1%.
First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

