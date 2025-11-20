Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 10:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RNIT AI secures work order from State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh

RNIT AI secures work order from State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh

Image

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

RNIT AI Solutions has been awarded the project titled Development and Implementation of Online Software Application to Monitor Academic and National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) Activities for the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh.

This project signifies RNIT's entry into a new horizon of providing customized digital AI solutions to the State Board of Technical Education and Training, thereby strengthening RNIT's footprint in delivering digital AI solutions for Government educational and vocational training institutions.

The project is valued at Rs 3.52 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ACME Solar commissions additional 16 MW in Gujarat wind project

ACME Solar commissions additional 16 MW in Gujarat wind project

Netweb Technologies spurts after SES upgrades ESG score

Netweb Technologies spurts after SES upgrades ESG score

Hester Biosciences appoints Ashish Desai as CFO

Hester Biosciences appoints Ashish Desai as CFO

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India approves entering into Leisure Hospitality

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India approves entering into Leisure Hospitality

Va Tech Wabag secures repeat order from MWSDB, Nepal

Va Tech Wabag secures repeat order from MWSDB, Nepal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Textile IndustryPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon