Cyber Media Research & Services consolidated net profit rises 8.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Cyber Media Research & Services rose 8.77% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.06% to Rs 18.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.18.0618.054.104.540.780.790.770.730.620.57