Kalyani Steels standalone net profit declines 15.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales decline 7.12% to Rs 461.46 crore
Net profit of Kalyani Steels declined 15.80% to Rs 51.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.12% to Rs 461.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 496.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales461.46496.84 -7 OPM %17.1618.60 -PBDT87.5398.04 -11 PBT71.5582.22 -13 NP51.5761.25 -16
First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

