Kalyani Steels standalone net profit declines 15.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.12% to Rs 461.46 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Steels declined 15.80% to Rs 51.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.12% to Rs 461.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 496.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.