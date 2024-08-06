Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Marico Ltd, Hitachi Energy India Ltd and BEML Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 August 2024.
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Marico Ltd, Hitachi Energy India Ltd and BEML Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 August 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd tumbled 8.21% to Rs 559.15 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 24332 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27101 shares in the past one month.
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd crashed 7.83% to Rs 429.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34225 shares in the past one month.
Marico Ltd lost 5.76% to Rs 633.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month.
Hitachi Energy India Ltd shed 5.72% to Rs 10935.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10290 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4080 shares in the past one month.
BEML Ltd plummeted 5.58% to Rs 3941.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27320 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48505 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

2018 arms haul case: HC grants bail to 5 accused citing lack of evidence

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 11: Vinesh in action, Neeraj at 3:40 PM; India trailing in TT

Quality, flexibility key to winning Indian news subscriber: Study

LIVE news: India issues travel advisory amid UK riots, calls on travellers to 'stay vigilant'

Parliament LIVE: Have been in touch with authorities in Dhaka in last 24 hours, says Jaishankar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon