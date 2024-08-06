Shree Cement consolidated net profit declines 51.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.75% to Rs 5123.96 croreNet profit of Shree Cement declined 51.32% to Rs 278.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 572.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.75% to Rs 5123.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5035.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5123.965035.65 2 OPM %18.0918.76 -PBDT1010.111039.68 -3 PBT305.85700.23 -56 NP278.61572.30 -51
