Shree Cement consolidated net profit declines 51.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Shree Cement declined 51.32% to Rs 278.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 572.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.75% to Rs 5123.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5035.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5123.965035.6518.0918.761010.111039.68305.85700.23278.61572.30