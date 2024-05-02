Sales rise 4.44% to Rs 56.51 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 4.84% to Rs 22.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.87% to Rs 221.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 176.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

56.5154.11221.74176.1612.9914.1611.4717.8211.499.5139.0839.259.697.5431.5431.387.065.3622.7421.69