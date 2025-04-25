Cyient consolidated net profit declines 9.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.60% to Rs 1909.20 croreNet profit of Cyient declined 9.94% to Rs 170.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 189.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.60% to Rs 1909.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1860.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 9.83% to Rs 615.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 682.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.98% to Rs 7360.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7147.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1909.201860.80 3 7360.407147.20 3 OPM %15.6318.02 -15.4718.23 - PBDT320.40326.30 -2 1142.201252.70 -9 PBT252.50259.10 -3 875.00986.00 -11 NP170.40189.20 -10 615.70682.80 -10
