Friday, April 25, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cyient consolidated net profit declines 9.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Cyient consolidated net profit declines 9.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 2.60% to Rs 1909.20 crore

Net profit of Cyient declined 9.94% to Rs 170.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 189.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.60% to Rs 1909.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1860.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.83% to Rs 615.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 682.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.98% to Rs 7360.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7147.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1909.201860.80 3 7360.407147.20 3 OPM %15.6318.02 -15.4718.23 - PBDT320.40326.30 -2 1142.201252.70 -9 PBT252.50259.10 -3 875.00986.00 -11 NP170.40189.20 -10 615.70682.80 -10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Axis Bank consolidated net profit declines 1.63% in the March 2025 quarter

Axis Bank consolidated net profit declines 1.63% in the March 2025 quarter

AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 7.75% in the March 2025 quarter

AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 7.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Artson standalone net profit declines 54.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Artson standalone net profit declines 54.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Macrotech Developers, Reliance Industries,

Stock Alert: Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Macrotech Developers, Reliance Industries,

RBL Bank re-appoints Deepak Kumar as chief risk officer

RBL Bank re-appoints Deepak Kumar as chief risk officer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedBSF Jawan Detained by PakistanWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon