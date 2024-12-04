Business Standard
Cyient DLM inks pact with Arcedo Systems for setting up solar plant at Mysore facility

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Cyient DLM said that it has has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Arcedo Systems to establish a 500 kWp rooftop solar power plant at Cyient DLM's Mysore facility.

Arcedo Systems is a premier provider of integrated renewable energy solutions.

As part of this MoU, Arcedo will design, engineer, install, and maintain the solar power plant. The project will operate under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA), where Cyient DLM will procure solar power generated at the facility.

Anthony Montalbano, CEO, Cyient DLM, stated, "At Cyient DLM, sustainability is a core pillar of our operational strategy and a key driver of our commitment to creating a positive impact on the environment.

 

This MoU with Arcedo Systems to establish this solar power plant is a significant step forward towards our commitment in reducing our carbon footprint and embracing renewable energy solutions.

Cyient DLM, a subsidiary of Cyient, is one of the leading integrated electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions providers with capabilities across the value chain and the entire life cycle of a product.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 15.50 crore in Q2 FY25, up 5.44% as against Rs 15.50 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operation was at Rs 389.40 crore in Q2 FY25, registering a growth of 33.44% year on year.

The scrip fell 1.69% to currently trade at Rs 698.60 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

