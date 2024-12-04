Business Standard
Hero MotoCorp Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 4643.25, down 1.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 21.97% in last one year as compared to a 17.4% rally in NIFTY and a 32.84% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4643.25, down 1.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 24483.2. The Sensex is at 80947.19, up 0.13%.Hero MotoCorp Ltd has eased around 3.68% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23752.4, down 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.65 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4659.3, down 1.24% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd jumped 21.97% in last one year as compared to a 17.4% rally in NIFTY and a 32.84% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 21.28 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

