Indiabulls Housing Finance repays FCCBs of USD 148.71 million

Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Repays a total senior foreign currency debt of USD 3.23 billion
Indiabulls Housing Finance has today transferred ~USD 148.71 Mn (Rs 1,248.90 crore) to the paying agent Deutsche Bank AG, through the authorized dealer bank (AD Bank) State Bank of India towards interest and principal repayment of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) borrowings availed in March, 2021 from foreign investors.
With this, the Company has repaid USD 3.23 Bn of senior foreign currency debt.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

