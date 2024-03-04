Sensex (    %)
                        
Blue Star launches new comprehensive range of room ACs

Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Blue Star unveiled its new comprehensive range of Room ACs today, including a 'best-in-class affordable' range and a 'flagship premium' range, for the forthcoming summer season. Overall, the Company has launched over 100 models across the spectrum of inverter, fixed speed, and window ACs, and across price points to cater to every consumer segment.
The market for room ACs is witnessing significant demand owing to burgeoning middleclass consumers with higher disposable incomes and the category becoming more of a necessity than a luxury. The Company is experiencing demand from first-time buyers, especially in the Tier 2, 3 and 4 markets, as well as the replacement market.
Blue Star has launched a slew of products to cater to this growing demand, leveraging its manufacturing, R&D and innovation capabilities to roll out new, differentiated and best in-class ACs.
First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

