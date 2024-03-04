Sensex (    %)
                        
Godrej Properties signs a large township project in North Bengaluru

Image

Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Godrej Properties announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to develop a large township project in North Bengaluru under a profit-sharing model.
Spread across ~62 acres, the land is located in a prime area of North Bengaluru. The project will offer ~ 5.6 million square feet of saleable area comprising primarily premium residential apartments of various configurations. The project will cater to the aspirations of customers who are looking for a high-quality living experience with modern amenities and design with outstanding connectivity.
This land parcel is strategically located in one of the most sought-after locations in Bengaluru offering excellent connectivity to the Kempegowda International Airport, upcoming metro station, multiple upcoming residential and commercial developments, Special Economic Zone, and social infrastructure. The location also offers connectivity to the 8-lane Highway connecting to the Central Business District and other key parts of Bengaluru through Outer Ring Road - Hebbal.
While an agreement for sale for land including this 62 acres was entered into by GPL in 2014, the development wasn't able to commence at the time. Over the past few months, the 62 acres development opportunity has crystallized, and GPL now expects to launch the first phase of development on this land in the upcoming financial year.
First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 9:38 AM IST

