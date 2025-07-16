Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
D B Corp consolidated net profit declines 31.42% in the June 2025 quarter

D B Corp consolidated net profit declines 31.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Sales decline 5.15% to Rs 559.45 crore

Net profit of D B Corp declined 31.42% to Rs 80.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 117.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.15% to Rs 559.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 589.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales559.45589.85 -5 OPM %19.7727.88 -PBDT131.89185.08 -29 PBT107.61157.36 -32 NP80.84117.87 -31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

