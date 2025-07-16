D B Corp consolidated net profit declines 31.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.15% to Rs 559.45 croreNet profit of D B Corp declined 31.42% to Rs 80.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 117.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.15% to Rs 559.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 589.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales559.45589.85 -5 OPM %19.7727.88 -PBDT131.89185.08 -29 PBT107.61157.36 -32 NP80.84117.87 -31
