Raminfo hits the roof after securing Rs 14-cr order from Tripura Gov

Raminfo hits the roof after securing Rs 14-cr order from Tripura Gov

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Raminfo hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 182.75 after the company announced a significant contract win worth Rs 14.14 crore from Directorate of Information Technology, Government of Tripura.

The project involves the development and maintenance of UNNOTI, a digital citizen services platform under the Tripura Rural Economic Growth & Service Delivery Project (TRESP).

In an exchange filing, Raminfo said it will serve as the system integrator for the UNNOTI platform, handling end-to-end development, integration, and providing 26 months of post-deployment support and maintenance. The company will leverage its domain expertise in emerging technologies such as AI, ML, analytics, and IoT, ensuring that the platform remains robust, intelligent, and adaptable to evolving citizen needs.

 

The platform aims to transform public service delivery in Tripura by creating a unified, secure, and scalable digital ecosystem. UNNOTI will connect over 60 key government departments and more than 300 welfare schemes, delivering services to more than 41 lakh citizens through a single digital interface.

The initiative is aligned with the governments Ease of Living vision, promoting faster, transparent, and citizen-centric service delivery. Designed with the Ask Data Once principle, the platform will eliminate repetitive data submissions by citizens across departments, ensuring a hassle-free, integrated service experience. The system will also include a citizen portal, service dashboards, and mobile applications to maximize public outreach and operational transparency.

L. Srinath Reddy, managing director of Raminfo, said, "This award strengthens Raminfos leadership in the e-governance space. UNNOTI is not just another technology platform its a citizen-centric initiative designed to empower the people of Tripura through inclusive digital transformation. Raminfo brings its proven expertise in delivering large-scale technology solutions like AI, ML etc., for government ecosystems, and this project will further consolidate our presence in the Northeast region of India. We are proud to be part of Tripura's digital journey and will continue to create impact-driven solutions that enhance governance and citizen engagement."

Raminfo, is a legacy player with 30 years of experience in e-governance and other tech solutions. Theyre a company listed on BSE. Raminfo serves various sectors across India, including government, fintech, healthcare, smart energy, IoT, analytics, and engineering. In the government arena, Raminfo shines with its e-governance, smart lighting, telemedicine, and agro-logistics initiatives, alongside skill development and education programs. Embracing its 2.0 evolution, Raminfo harnesses the power of AI and machine learning to venture into new frontiers, crafting comprehensive, multi-vertical ecosystems.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 33.3% to Rs 0.56 crore on an 82% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 4.48 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

