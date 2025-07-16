Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for five straight sessions

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2235, up 0.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.13% in last one year as compared to a 1.63% gain in NIFTY and a 8.9% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2235, up 0.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 25204.3. The Sensex is at 82632.7, up 0.07%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 35.19% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22665.7, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2245, up 0.74% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 58.13% in last one year as compared to a 1.63% gain in NIFTY and a 8.9% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 36.03 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

