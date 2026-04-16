D B Corp Ltd drops for fifth straight session

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 207, down 0.35% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock is up for a third straight session today in last one year as compared to a 1.2% down 0.44%. in NIFTY and a 12.39% down 0.55% in the Nifty Media index.

D B Corp Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 207, down 0.35% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 24137.85. The Sensex is at 77790.03, down 0.41%.D B Corp Ltd has gained around 1.16% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1389.65, down 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.52 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.