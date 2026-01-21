CreditAccess Grameen Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, NOCIL Ltd and Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 January 2026.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd soared 10.45% to Rs 1369.85 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22925 shares in the past one month.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd surged 5.38% to Rs 3914.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 33205 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14061 shares in the past one month.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd spiked 4.91% to Rs 146.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

NOCIL Ltd jumped 4.49% to Rs 134.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19418 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14461 shares in the past one month.

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd gained 3.55% to Rs 200. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16802 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13949 shares in the past one month.

