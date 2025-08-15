Friday, August 15, 2025 | 09:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / First Fintec reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Fintec reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Sales rise 62.50% to Rs 0.65 crore

Net profit of First Fintec reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 62.50% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.650.40 63 OPM %6.15-17.50 -PBDT0.09-0.07 LP PBT0.07-0.10 LP NP0.05-0.10 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

