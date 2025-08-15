Nexus Surgical and Medicare standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.70% to Rs 1.73 croreNet profit of Nexus Surgical and Medicare rose 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.70% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.731.76 -2 OPM %11.566.82 -PBDT0.200.12 67 PBT0.200.12 67 NP0.150.09 67
