Vinny Overseas standalone net profit declines 30.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.80% to Rs 25.42 croreNet profit of Vinny Overseas declined 30.95% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.80% to Rs 25.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales25.4229.49 -14 OPM %4.527.22 -PBDT1.771.94 -9 PBT0.360.50 -28 NP0.290.42 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content