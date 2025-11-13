Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dabur India Ltd gains for third straight session

Dabur India Ltd gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 528.1, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.94% in last one year as compared to a 10.28% jump in NIFTY and a 0.46% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Dabur India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 528.1, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 25952.55. The Sensex is at 84734.14, up 0.32%. Dabur India Ltd has gained around 8.36% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55529.2, down 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 527.55, up 0.57% on the day. Dabur India Ltd is up 3.94% in last one year as compared to a 10.28% jump in NIFTY and a 0.46% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 65.02 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Green Energy Ltd soars 1.16%

Adani Green Energy Ltd soars 1.16%

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 2.61%, rises for third straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 2.61%, rises for third straight session

Cipla Ltd spurts 0.37%, gains for fifth straight session

Cipla Ltd spurts 0.37%, gains for fifth straight session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd up for fifth session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd up for fifth session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd gains for fifth session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd gains for fifth session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon