Dabur India rises after Q3 PAT jumps 7% YoY to Rs 554 cr

Dabur India rose 2.09% to Rs 519.25 after the company reported a 7.3% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 553.61 crore on a 6.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,558.65 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax rose to Rs 726.16 crore from Rs 657.58 crore, including a one-time exceptional charge of Rs 15.05 crore for employee benefits under the new labour codes.

The company reported net profit before exceptional items surged 10.1% to Rs 575 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rs 522 crore a year earlier, while operating profit grew 7.7% to Rs 734 crore during the quarter. Total expenses were at Rs 2,972.83 crore, up 5.19% in the December 2025 quarter from Rs 2,826.20 crore in the year ago period.

The India FMCG business reported 6% growth during the quarter, with rural demand outperforming urban markets for the eighth consecutive quarter. Syndicated data showed a 330-basis-point growth gap in favour of rural markets, a trend mirrored in Daburs internal numbers.

Dabur said its total reach expanded by 50,000 outlets during the quarter, taking distribution to over 8.5 million outlets, making it the second most distributed FMCG company in India. Its rural footprint now spans more than 133,000 villages.

Category performance remained strong in Q3 FY26, led by a 19.1% surge in the Hair Oils business, which helped Dabur gain 193 basis points in market share, taking its overall share to around 20%the highest ever. The Foods business grew 14%, while Toothpaste, led by Dabur Red and Meswak, rose around 10%. Juices & Nectars gained 195 basis points in market share, with the 100% juices segment up around 646 basis points, and Air Fresheners touched a 44% share after a 131-basis-point gain. The Skin & Salon business grew 6.6%, while Hajmola reported 7% growth during the quarter.

Daburs international business delivered 11.1% year-on-year growth in Q3 FY26, driven by strong performances across key geographies. The company reported 20.2% growth in Bangladesh, 19.3% in the US, 15.4% in Turkey, and 12.5% in MENA during the quarter.

Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer, Dabur India, said, "Dabur delivered a steady quarter, with healthy volume-led growth across our key business verticals and geographies. We have sharpened our competitive edge through stronger innovation and focused brand building, leading to healthy market share gains.

As demand conditions improve, the combination of favorable macroeconomic indicators and expectations of supportive policy measures, reinforced by recent GST changes, positions us well for the quarters ahead, and we remain confident of delivering sustainable growth, resilient profitability, and continued shareholder value."

Dabur is one of Indias leading FMCG companies, specializing in Ayurveda and natural health care, with an extensive distribution network spanning India and key international markets.

