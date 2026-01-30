Optiemus Infracom Ltd Slides 3.56%, BSE Telecommunication index Shed 1.31%
Optiemus Infracom Ltd has lost 23.69% over last one month compared to 7.98% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.84% drop in the SENSEX
Optiemus Infracom Ltd fell 3.56% today to trade at Rs 385.6. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 1.31% to quote at 2873.55. The index is down 7.98 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HFCL Ltd decreased 1.69% and ITI Ltd lost 1.61% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 5.18 % over last one year compared to the 6.76% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Optiemus Infracom Ltd has lost 23.69% over last one month compared to 7.98% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.84% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8355 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 712.95 on 25 Sep 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 366.05 on 27 Jan 2026.
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:51 AM IST