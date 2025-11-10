Dalal Street Investments standalone net profit declines 22.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.00% to Rs 0.46 croreNet profit of Dalal Street Investments declined 22.22% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.00% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.460.40 15 OPM %58.7042.50 -PBDT0.310.39 -21 PBT0.280.36 -22 NP0.280.36 -22
