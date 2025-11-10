Ritesh International standalone net profit rises 341.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.52% to Rs 38.74 croreNet profit of Ritesh International rose 341.67% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 49.52% to Rs 38.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales38.7425.91 50 OPM %5.112.47 -PBDT1.770.47 277 PBT1.560.30 420 NP1.060.24 342
