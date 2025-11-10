Monday, November 10, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PK Leasing & Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

PK Leasing & Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore

PK Leasing & Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2025 and during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.070.06 17 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

