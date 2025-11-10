PK Leasing & Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crorePK Leasing & Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2025 and during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.070.06 17 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content