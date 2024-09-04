Business Standard
Birlasoft Ltd Slips 4.41%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 1.76%

Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Birlasoft Ltd has added 10.85% over last one month compared to 9.04% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 3.92% rise in the SENSEX
Birlasoft Ltd fell 4.41% today to trade at Rs 640.5. The BSE Information Technology index is down 1.76% to quote at 42745.72. The index is up 9.04 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mphasis Ltd decreased 2.67% and Black Box Ltd lost 2.66% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 30.84 % over last one year compared to the 24.42% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Birlasoft Ltd has added 10.85% over last one month compared to 9.04% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 3.92% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 34055 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.66 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 861.6 on 06 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 472.9 on 28 Sep 2023.
First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

