Dalmia Bharat Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 43.83 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 239.32% to Rs 74.82 crore

Net Loss of Dalmia Bharat Refractories reported to Rs 43.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 19.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 239.32% to Rs 74.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.74.8222.05-58.58-86.98-43.83-19.18-43.83-19.18-43.83-19.17

