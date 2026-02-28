Saturday, February 28, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pradyumna Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net loss of Pradyumna Steels reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.080.07 14 OPM %-37.5014.29 -PBDT-0.030.01 PL PBT-0.030.01 PL NP-0.020.01 PL

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

