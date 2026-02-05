Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ISL Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2025 quarter

ISL Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales rise 26.24% to Rs 5.34 crore

Net profit of ISL Consulting reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.24% to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5.344.23 26 OPM %3.00-41.84 -PBDT0.18-1.76 LP PBT0.18-1.77 LP NP0.18-1.77 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

