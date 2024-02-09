Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Datamatics slips after Q3 PAT drops 10% YoY to Rs 41 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 4:33 PM IST
Datamatics Global Services (DGSL) declined 4.96% to Rs 679.90 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 10% to Rs 41.30 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 45.87 crore recorded in Q3 FY23.
Revenue from operations fell marginally to Rs 369.30 crore in Q3 FY24 as comapared to Rs 372.64 crore recorded in corresponding quarter last year.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 53.76 crore in Q3 FY24, down 10.8% YoY as compared to Rs 60.24 crore posted in Q3 FY23.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
EBITDA declined 10.7% to Rs 52.6 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 59 crore posted in Q3 FY22. EBITDA margin contracted by 157 basis points YoY to 14.3% in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.
Rahul Kanodia, vice chairman and CEO, said, "During the traditionally soft quarter for Datamatics, our Q3 revenues decreased by 0.9% compared to the same period last year. This was mainly due to the slow decision-making of large deals in Western markets. Nevertheless, we continue to add new customers at a steady rate.
He further added, "We are happy to be in Forbes Asia 200 Best Under A Billion Companies prestigious list. The list comprises the top 1% of 20,000 listed companies in Asia. It is recognition of our outstanding corporate performance over the years. I take this opportunity to thank all our stakeholders, including employees, customers, and shareholders, for being an integral part of the journey."
DGSL provides solutions for data driven businesses to enhance their productivity and customer experience. The company's services can be bifurcated into three segmentsdigital operations, digital experience and digital technology. The company has also developed products in robotics process automation, advanced analytics, business intelligence, and automated fare collection.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Devyani Intl slips after Q3 PAT drops 86% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit declines 9.96% in the December 2023 quarter

Kaveri seeds slumps as PAT drops 69% YoY in Q3

Bajaj Electricals Q3 PAT drops 39% YoY to Rs 37 cr

Redington slides after Q3 PAT drops 11% YoY to Rs 348 crore

Globus Spirits rallies as Q3 PAT jumps amid transition to new tax regime

MRF reports multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT

Board of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust recommends final dividend

Schneider Electric hits record high on recording over 2x rise in Q3 PAT

GNA Axles consolidated net profit declines 37.20% in the December 2023 quarter

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon