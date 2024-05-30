Sales rise 60.75% to Rs 154.59 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 63.98% to Rs 11.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.81% to Rs 459.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 359.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of DC Infotech & Communication rose 95.81% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 60.75% to Rs 154.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 96.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.154.5996.17459.63359.634.363.934.363.545.863.0616.2010.235.772.8715.649.494.212.1511.617.08