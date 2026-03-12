Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DCM Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

DCM Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd, ICDS Ltd and Regaal Resources Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 March 2026.

DCM Financial Services Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 6.78 at 12-Mar-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13440 shares in the past one month.

 

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd spiked 19.92% to Rs 5.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 62887 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9033 shares in the past one month.

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd soared 19.19% to Rs 35.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37099 shares in the past one month.

ICDS Ltd rose 17.27% to Rs 43.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 282 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 145 shares in the past one month.

Regaal Resources Ltd spurt 17.02% to Rs 85.51. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aether Industries reports fire at Surat warehouse; operations unaffected

US Stocks Dip Slightly Amid Oil Surge and Iran War Tensions

Gopal Snacks surges after PAT rises nearly 3x to Rs 15.5 crore in Q3

DOMS Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

EIH Associated Hotels gains as bargain buying emerges at lower levels

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

