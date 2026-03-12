Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DOMS Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

DOMS Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Adani Total Gas Ltd, KPI Green Energy Ltd, NTPC Green Energy Ltd and JSW Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 March 2026.



DOMS Industries Ltd soared 12.26% to Rs 2351 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3095 shares in the past one month.

 

Adani Total Gas Ltd spiked 8.57% to Rs 618. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

KPI Green Energy Ltd surged 8.57% to Rs 394.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 76644 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48402 shares in the past one month.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd spurt 7.42% to Rs 93.13. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

JSW Energy Ltd added 7.34% to Rs 523.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84188 shares in the past one month.

EIH Associated Hotels gains as bargain buying emerges at lower levels

Aarti Industries gains on inking multi-year supply agreement with global agrochemical innovator

Sensex drops 622 pts; FMCG shares slide

Aarti Industries enters into multi-year supply agreement with a global agro-chem major

Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA EIR for Andhra Pradesh facility

