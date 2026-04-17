DCX Systems gains on bagging Rs 9-cr order from IAI-ELTA Systems

DCX Systems added 2.15% to Rs 194.50 after it has received purchase orders worth Rs 9.30 crore from its customer in the normal course of business.

The order has been placed by IAI-ELTA Systems, Israel, for the manufacture and supply of transmitter receiver modules.

The company did not disclose further details regarding execution timelines.

DCX Systems is one of the leading Indian defense manufacturing players, offering a full service and manufacturing electronic systems and cable harnesses for both international and domestic reputed customers.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.43 crore in Q3 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 10.01 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 39.5% year-on-year to Rs 121.06 crore in Q3 FY26.